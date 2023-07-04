10-year-old boy shot, killed in St. Clair County Monday night, Major Case Squad investigating

A press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office did not say what led up to the shooting.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A boy was shot and killed in the Metro East Monday night.

According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the boy was found shot at a home on the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Belleville at about 10 p.m. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye told 5 On Your Side Tuesday morning the boy was 10 years old.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or Cencom at 618-825-2051.

