PAGEDALE, Mo. – A woman's boyfriend is facing charges after police said he shot and killed her in Pagedale Tuesday morning.

Pagedale police were called to a home near St. Charles Rock Road and Engelholm around 9 a.m. where a woman, Delores Kirk, was found fatally shot.

On Wednesday, Jurvan Butler was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

Family members told 5 On Your Side Kirk’s boyfriend allegedly shot and killed Kirk. According to family members, Kirk had just gotten home from work and had an argument with him. Around 6:30 a.m., family members said he pulled out a gun and shot her several times.

"When I walked in my mom's room, her boyfriend was hovering over and I saw her bleeding out,” the victim's daughter Ciarra Kirk said.

Charging documents said there was a history of domestic violence between Kirk and Butler.

No other details have been released.