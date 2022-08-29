Break-ins reported at marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis, Festus Monday

Three break-ins were reported at dispensaries in a 30-minute period Monday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Early Monday morning, a string of activity and attempted break-ins were reported at marijuana dispensaries in the region.

Beginning at about 4 a.m., a group of suspects in two dark-colored vehicles attempted to burglarize the Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus on West Gannon Drive, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.

Lewis said the suspects rammed one of the two vehicles into both the front and back doors of the dispensary to try to gain access to the product inside.

Lewis said Festus police officers saw the two vehicles leaving the dispensary, after unsuccessfully gaining access to the building, and briefly followed the vehicles. The vehicles fled north on Interstate 55, where officers stopped their pursuit.

At 4:24 a.m., another attempted burglary was reported at the Good Day Farm dispensary on S. Euclid Avenue, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a prior burglary at the dispensary, where they learned seven suspects had entered through the back door, but could not get through to the inside door of the vault containing the products.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan that police believe may be a Hyundai Elantra.

At 4:29 a.m. another break-in was reported to St. Louis police at the SWADE dispensary located on Delmar Boulevard. According to police, four or five suspects had entered the dispensary and left with "boxes of merchandise."

As the suspects were leaving the dispensary, they dropped some of the boxes, which were recovered by officers.

The suspects fled in two vehicles, one believed to be a black SUV and the other a dark-colored sedan, which may be a Hyundai Elantra, St. Louis police said.

There have been a number of dispensary break-ins in the St. Louis area recently. Thursday, St. Louis police began searching for a group of people who ran a vehicle into the Luxury Leaf dispensary on Vandeventer.