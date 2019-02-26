MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — For the second night in a row, bullets flew through the same apartment in Maplewood.

Police first responded to the complex in the 7400 block of Commonwealth Avenue at 11 p.m. Sunday. They found several bullets traveled through the walls of the targeted apartment. The residents weren't home at the time.

Some of the bullets ended up in a neighboring unit where residents were home at the time. No one was injured.

In all, police collected 17 shell casings in the Sunday night shooting.

Monday night it happened again. The same apartment was the target.

Police responded at 11:40 p.m. This time, they found at least 40 shell casings from two different guns at the scene.

5 On Your Side spotted bullet holes in the apartment and a white car that was parked outside. An officer on the scene called it a drive-by shooting.

Police said the suspect(s) fired several rounds through a bedroom window. The apartment was empty because the residents moved out for their safety after the shooting Sunday night.

However, bullets again traveled through the targeted apartment and into another neighboring unit that was occupied—this is in addition to the other neighboring apartment that was unintentionally hit Sunday night. The resident was home at the time, but police said that man wasn't hurt.

Maplewood police detectives are investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maplewood Police Department at (314) 645-3000.