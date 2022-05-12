Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin charged with persistent DWI

McLaughlin was charged on Monday with one count of driving while intoxicated. He previously pleaded guilty to DWI charges for incidents in 2010 and 2011.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday, a day after he was arrested in Creve Coeur.

In a press release, the Creve Coeur Police Department said they received two calls about a suspected drunk driver in a white sedan at around 6:30 Sunday evening. An officer found the reported car heading east on Ladue Road before taking Interstate 270 northbound.

According to the press release, the officer noticed the car failing to stay in its lane, so the officer pulled the car over. The release said the officer "discovered several clues to indicate the driver was impaired" and conducted a field sobriety test.

McLaughlin, 48, was taken into custody and was charged on Monday as a persistant offender with one count of driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony, and one misdemeanor count of failing to drive within a single lane.

McLaughlin was previously charged and pleaded guilty to two DWIs, one in 2010 and one in 2011. He was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to the 2010 charge and was sentenced to a suspended, 90-day sentence after pleading guilty again in 2011.

In November 2011, he spoke to the St. Louis Post Dispatch about his struggles with alcoholism.

McLaughlin was released on Monday from the St. Louis County Justice Center after posting a $25,000 bond.

As part of bond conditions agreed to by McLaughlin and prosecutors, he was ordered to wear an alcohol monitor and will not be allowed to drive or patronize "establishments whose primary sales are alcohol-related."