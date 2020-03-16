ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 70-year-old man was carjacked in St. Louis’ North Hampton neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Lawn Ave. around 9:25 a.m. A man told police he was getting into his Toyota Corolla, which he had left running in front of his home to warm up, when a man came up to him with a knife.

According to the police report, after a brief struggle, the carjacker left the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim was not injured.

OTHER STORIES

5 dead including officer and gunman in shooting at gas station in Springfield, Missouri

Shots fired in St. Louis City Hall parking lot connected to shooting a few blocks away