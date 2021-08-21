Centene CEO and President Michael Neidorff sings the praises of the Urban League at back-to-school event

In the past, Neidorff has been critical of crime in the St. Louis region.

ST. LOUIS — At an Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis back-to-school event, Saturday, Centene Chairman, President and CEO Michael Neidorff, who has been very critical of crime around the area, sang the praises of that organization.

“There is no Urban League in this country that comes close to doing what this group does,” said Neidorff. “They serve so many people in need in such an effective way. They provide leadership. They are the number one affiliate, by far, and Michael McMillan and his team - what they’re doing to help people in need - makes us so proud to be a part of St. Louis.”

In December, Neidorff cited publicity around murders in St. Louis - especially those of children - as a reason why it's difficult to recruit top talent to the region, which also isn't growing. At the time, Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris said Neidorff again cited regional crime concerns for halting a second phase of Centene's massive headquarters development, risking the loss of significant government subsidies for the project.

Saturday, Michael Neidorff was recognized for being the former Urban League national board chair. Community advocate Peter Neidorff, Michael’s son, received the organization’s civic leadership award.”

Peter said, “I thank the board of directors, the staff and all involved for recognizing my efforts for bringing people together for the benefit of our entire community.”

On the back to school front, Urban League President and CEO Michael McMillan said, “In our case, it’s collaboration, not competition, between non-for-profit and government entities working together for the benefit of the children.”

St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said, “We’re really excited about starting school, Monday. Mask-wearing, six feet of distancing, all those things have to be done for COVID. But we’re really excited about kids coming back.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones attended that event. She was also in attendance, earlier Saturday at the back-to-school event hosted by the Ethical Society of Police and Higher Heights Ministries.

Ethical Society of Police President Sgt. Donny Walters said, “To give back to the community, we have 500 book bags for both the younger kids as well as the high schoolers. There’s a bike give-away, as well. If they get a COVID-19 vaccination, today, they could possibly get a bike. Plus, we’re giving away air-conditioners.”

Eighth-grade student Jakroya Stanley explained what she needs for school.

“A lot of notebooks and folders and writing utensils and stuff,” she said.

When Jakroya’s sister, Tamoriya Stanley, was asked if she is excited about school starting, Monday, she hesitated.