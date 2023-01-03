Charges dropped against woman accused of trying to carjack St. Louis alderman

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office has dismissed felony charges against the woman after she spent one week in jail.

ST. LOUIS — Bianca Robinson spent a week in jail after St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley accused her of trying to carjack him. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office charged her with two felonies that have now been dismissed.

Gardner’s office dismissed armed criminal action and robbery charges against Robinson Friday, according to sources familiar with the case.

Gardner’s spokeswoman Allison Hawk told 5 On Your Side Friday she could not comment on a pending case.

Robinson, 40, spoke exclusively with 5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend Friday saying she was, “Glad to be home with her family.”

Robinson's mother, Beatrice Robinson, told Townsend she has a lot of questions.

"I don't believe she would do that. I mean, that doesn't sound like my daughter. She got mental issues, but I don't think she would have done that," adding she thought Bosley "overreacted."

The alleged incident happened near Robinson's home at North 20th and Madison streets.

"I just want the truth to come out. Bianca has three daughters herself. She needs to be here for her kids," her mother said.

Robinson was initially held without bond and a police report stated Robinson had a knife when she was arrested following the encounter with Bosley Dec. 22.

The St. Louis jail inmate database showed she was not in custody as of Thursday night – the same night Bosley told 5 On Your Side’s Mark Maxwell police interrogated him for hours about his exact whereabouts during the incident.

Bosley said he felt angry and upset with police for treating him like a suspect and not a victim, claiming this is why other people in the ward he represents are reluctant to trust police or cooperate during investigations.

“As an individual who goes out here and works hard every day for the people, they treat us like people who done the crime,” he said. “We don’t feel like we’re gonna get adequately served.”

Bosley, a Democrat who represents the city’s 3rd ward, claims officers told him that statements he made on the night of the alleged incident didn't match up with video in their possession.

“This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my car and tried to rob her," Bosley said Friday during a nearly hour-long phone call with Maxwell. "These two officers was actually questioning me about whether I tried to rob her. I’m not convinced that all the evidence was collected properly.”

While Bosley acknowledged that he may have given incorrect information about exactly where he was at certain parts of the night, he said any incorrect statements he gave police were honest mistakes made during the heat of the moment, not attempts to deceive, or mislead the investigation.

“Maybe I took a left when I said I took a right, and then my bad," Bosley said. "S--- happens. I forget. I f----- up just like everybody else.”

Bosley left the police station without being charged.

“Somebody is trying to f--- with me because they know the election is coming up," Bosley said. "Somebody is trying to do everything they can. I got big lawyers and we gonna push back like a mother f----- if we find out who it is.”

Bosley, who is up for reelection in the spring, said his willingness to speak openly about his involvement demonstrates his commitment to transparency.

He also threatened legal retaliation against police if they pursue charges against him.

“If the city brings charges on me, I’m gonna be the richest man in the entire Northern Hemisphere because I go hard," he said. “I’m taking your job. I’m taking everything you ever worked for. I’m taking your kid’s college tuition.

“There’s not a person who was on the clock in the city of St. Louis (the night of the incident) who’s not getting hit with a personal lawsuit, a criminal lawsuit," Bosley said. "We got $200 million from the Rams. That s--- will be taken."

The video Bosley livestreamed on Facebook showed him confronting Robinson as she lay in the snow just hours after a strong winter storm.

In the video, he claims she had previously tried to rob him and that he came back to the scene to try to help her after she was hit by a car.

"Do you have a gun," he asked Robinson, "Because I got one on me too. I swear to God, if you pull it, I'm gonna blow your f------ head off."

Bosley's handgun is clearly visible at several points in the video, including when he gets out of his car and confronts Robinson.

“I pulled my weapon when I was walking back to my vehicle. You never saw me walk up with her with a gun,” Bosley said during an interview last Friday.

Bosley said he began recording the video moments after he called 911 to report he was the victim of an attempted robbery near the BP gas station at Madison Street and North Florissant Avenue in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Bosley said he stayed in the area to make sure police arrested Robinson so she wouldn't try to rob someone else. He said did not point the weapon at Robinson and had no intention of hurting her.

At one point, Bosley claimed another driver struck Robinson with a vehicle, but the video doesn’t appear to show it

"I just want you all to know, this ain't no different from what you go through," Bosley said in the video.

After being released from the St. Louis City Justice Center, Robinson was transferred to St. Charles County, where she had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in connection with a 2021 misdemeanor assault charge.