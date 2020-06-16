Woman in custody after 5-year-old girl fatally hit by car in St. Louis

The girl has been identified as 5-year-old Demyhia Bates

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in custody after fatally hitting a child with her car Monday evening.

The incident happened around 8:35 p.m. in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood, in the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue.

Emergency responders rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The girl has been identified as 5-year-old Demyhia Bates.

The car that hit the girl did not stop and drove away from the scene. Tuesday morning, police said the car was a GMC Envoy and a 35-year-old woman was taken into custody.

No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

