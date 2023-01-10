Creve Coeur police investigate rash of car thefts in low-crime area

"We just want drivers to be smart, safe and use common sense. These crimes are preventable," Creve Coeur police Lt. Jon McIntosh said.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The carjacking was caught on surveillance video on a New Year's Eve afternoon in Creve Coeur.

Creve Coeur police said a man was putting air in his SUV at a gas station near Olive Boulevard and Schulte Road when two guys first looped around. One of them then hopped out of a black passenger vehicle and stole the driver's running vehicle.

Three days later, a woman was pumping gas at the same station when a thief pulled next to her and took off in her vehicle. The woman's keys and purse in her vehicle.

Investigators said three vehicles were actually stolen from the one business in the past month.

"That's very scary," Joe Groceman, a driver, said.

"You have to be careful and accountable," Ellen Heyman, another driver, said.

Police said they are on alert, trying to prevent the car thefts from taking off in the West County area.

Drivers, who talked to 5 On Your Side, said they are playing it smart.

"I just be cautious...be aware when I walk to my vehicle...check out the area and make sure it's safe," Joe Groceman said.

Police told 5 On Your Side, as of last Friday, criminals stole five vehicles from residents' driveways, gas stations or other places. They also said the victims either left their vehicles running or left their keys in their vehicles.

In the past three years more than 50% of the cars stolen in Creve Coeur were unlocked, the keys still inside the vehicles or the engines left running, police also said. All wrong moves that make drivers easy targets.

Police said they believe the thieves are hitting the low-crime area because many people let their guards down.

"You would think this would be a nice and safe place because this is West County, but there's crime every place," Helen Heyman said.

That's why police said they stress to drivers to never leave your car running in a public place. Always be aware of your surroundings and immediately call 911 if you need help.

The two drivers caught in the video-recorded crimes were not hurt.