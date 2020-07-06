Man charged with murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn during looting

Charges were announced against 24-year-old Stephan Cannon on Sunday

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain.

Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was found shot to death at a north St. Louis pawn shop after a night of unrest in the city.

Dorn was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced on Sunday that 24-year-old Stephan Cannon has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to charging documents, surveillance video showed a Pontiac G6 pulled up alongside the pawn shop and multiple people from the G6 entered the store.

Surveillance video showed Cannon exiting the store and walking towards the Pontiac G6 just before Dorn arrived. Once Dorn arrived, Cannon was seen approaching the corner of the store with a gun in his hand.

“It is apparent from the surveillance that at the time the shots were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at that corner,” charging documents said. Multiple plumes of smoke were seen coming from the area where only Cannon was standing, according to charging documents.

“Once Dorn has been shot and falls to the ground, Cannon can be seen approaching the door to the pawn shop,” charging documents said.

A television taken from the pawn shop was recovered at the residence where Cannon was arrested. According to charging documents, Cannon said he was inside the pawn shop that night and also said he cut his hair to change his appearance after he saw his photograph being distributed.

He’s being held with no bond allowed.

A 27-year-old man was also charged in connection with stealing from the pawn shop. Jimmie Robinson was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, one county of armed criminal action and one count of stealing, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. He's being held with a bond of $30,000 cash-only.

Dorn, who was 77 years old, served nearly 40 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. After retiring in 2007, he became the Chief of Police in Moline Acres.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

COMMUNITY REMEMBERS DAVID DORN

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Police Chief John Hayden remembered Dorn in a Tuesday news conference.

“David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here, so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning badge," Hayden said.

“... David Dorn was a fine captain. Many of us younger officers looked up to him. So very well-liked and very pleasant. And his wife still works here, so a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him."

Dorn graduated from the police academy in May 1970. He was assigned to the patrol support division when he retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 2007, according to a police spokesperson.

R.M. Fraction Sr., Head Police Chaplain for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, recalled memories with Dorn created over 20 years.

"He has done so much in training younger officers to be better than they are," he said.

Fraction said Dorn served the city for 38 years and was the Moline Acres police chief for five years.

Former St. Louis County police chief and current county councilperson Tim Fitch said he worked constantly with Dorn when he became chief. But he said he's known Dorn and his wife for almost 30 years.

"He's a true public servant. Integrity and the public service: that's what stands out for the Dave Dorn that I knew," Fitch told 5 On Your Side.

Missouri state Representative Chris Carter said in a statement that Dorn was his cousin.

“Representative Chris Carter and his family are in mourning this morning at the death of their cousin, former St. Louis Police Department Captain David Dorn,” the statement said. “... He will be greatly missed.”

Flowers and a candle were placed outside the store Tuesday next to a sign that read, "Y'all killed a black man because 'they' killed a black man??? Rest in peace."