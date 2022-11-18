1 dead, 1 injured in incident at Normandy apartment complex

Investigators believe it started with a dispute inside Castle Park Apartments, located near St. Charles Rock Road.

NORMANDY, Mo. — Police are continuing to investigate a deadly incident involving two women late Thursday night at an apartment building in Normandy, Missouri.

Normandy Police Capt. Tameika Sanders said officers were called to Castle Park Apartments, located near St. Charles Rock Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

One woman was killed and the other was injured, Sanders said. Investigators believe it started with a dispute inside the apartment building.

When police arrived at the scene, one woman was found dead outside the apartment building, and her cause of death was unknown as of Friday morning, Sanders said.

Another female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

One suspect is in custody related to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

