1 killed, 2 others shot while interrupting burglary in New Athens, Illinois, police say

NEW ATHENS, Ill. — A man was killed and two others were injured when police said they interrupted a burglary in New Athens, Illinois, Thursday morning.

A press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Golden Rule Mine Road in rural New Athens.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one man had died and the other two were injured. One man with critical injuries was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. An ambulance rushed the other man to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The press release said when the men arrived at the home, they realized someone was trying to burglarize the home. When they tried to stop the burglary, someone shot them.

The press release said police are looking for a blue or gray Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top. They said the vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to handle the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Freeburg Police Department at 618-539-3132.

The Major Case Squad is a collection of more than 500 investigators in the greater St. Louis area that can be activated to "cover a lot of ground during the most crucial first 24-48 hours."

"Upon activation, a Deputy Commander who heads the investigation, two Deputy Report Officers, and approximately fifteen to twenty investigators respond to the Command Post established by the requesting agency within two hours of activation," the Major Case Squad website said.