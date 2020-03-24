ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in St. Louis’ Fairground neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. A second man related to the incident was already at an area hospital. Police said he was listed in critical condition and his vitals were not stable when he arrived at a hospital.

No other details have been made available.

About an hour later, two people were injured in a shooting in the West End neighborhood.

