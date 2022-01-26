Man killed in double shooting outside St. Louis bar

This marks the second double shooting at Diana's Royal Palace since November.

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed, and another was injured in a double shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Diana’s Royal Palace at around 1 a.m. The establishment is located at the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Lambdin Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

According to police, a man shot in the head died at the scene. Another man was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 5 On Your Side photographer captured video of a shattered front door and at least 33 evidence markers on the ground outside near the entrance.

This marks the second double shooting at Royal Palace since early November.

On Nov. 10, two people were shot as well as several cars. Police said a fight inside the business led to the shooting outside. One person drove himself to the hospital, another was taken by ambulance.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Wednesday morning's homicide is the first in the Greater Ville neighborhood in 2022.