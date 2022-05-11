Man shot and killed overnight in busy area of St. Louis

Crime scene curtains were set up in near a stone monument in Memorial Plaza south of the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed overnight in a busy area of St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was found shot at Chestnut and 13th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood, near the Soldier's Memorial Museum and St. Louis City Hall.

The man was initially reported as breathing when police found him, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released his age or identity.

Crime scene curtains were set up in Memorial Plaza near a stone monument south of the museum and two surrounding blocks were shut down overnight while police worked the scene. A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted investigators walking the surrounding grounds and entering the museum looking for evidence.

Police had released no further information on the circumstances of the shooting as of Wednesday morning.