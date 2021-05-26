Police looking for driver who left scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle

Troopers said a black Honda Accord was weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed when it struck the motorcycle and fled the scene

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a car that left the scene of a deadly crash that left a motorcyclist dead in south St. Louis County.

In a tweet, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7:30 Wednesday night on southbound Interstate 55 between Butler Hill and Meramec Bottom Road.

Troopers said a black Honda Accord was weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed when it struck the motorcycle and fled the scene. The car, which troopers said was likely a 2013-2017 model, was last seen speeding away southbound on I-55.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol Troop C at 636-300-2800.

