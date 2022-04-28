Educators launch gun safety initiative in St. Louis following multiple child deaths

Forty-four children under the age of 17 have been shot in St. Louis and 5 of them have died since the beginning of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Educators in St. Louis are on a mission to protect young people from gun violence.

Forty-four children under the age of 17 have been shot in St. Louis and 5 of them have died since the beginning of 2022, according to data compiled by 5 On Your Side.

On Thursday, educators wore orange ribbons at the St. Louis Public Library downtown to honor those lost lives and introduce Educators for Gun Safety.

The initiative is spearheaded by leaders from Saint Louis Public Schools, several city charter schools, and the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Through partnerships, it will provide more than a thousand free gun locks to families at city fire stations, police stations, and public libraries.

In addition, there will be events to teach families how to use the resources.

Francine Strain's heart is still in pieces after she lost her grandson last month.



LaFrance Johnson, 12, was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother while playing with a gun.

“Let’s not lose another child because you did not want to lock it up or put it up,” Strain said during an interview with Saint Louis Public Schools.

"I can't quite frankly remember how many of the funerals I've attended. There's been so many. How many condolences I've sent. How many phone calls I've made to family," said Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams

Adams noted some of the initiatives he believes have worked to curb violence such as counseling, conflict resolution, and productive activities.

“An idle mind is the devil's workshop. The bottom line is If kids don't have anything to do. They will find something to do," he said.