Man shot and killed in St. Louis County

The incident appeared to be domestic, police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Thursday morning in what appeared to be a domestic incident.

At around 10 a.m., St. Louis County police were called to the 10500 block of Duck Drive in Castle Point for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a “domestic altercation” before the shooting. A woman is currently being questioned by police.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.