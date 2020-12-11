Man shot and killed in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Thursday morning in what appeared to be a domestic incident.
At around 10 a.m., St. Louis County police were called to the 10500 block of Duck Drive in Castle Point for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said the victim was involved in a “domestic altercation” before the shooting. A woman is currently being questioned by police.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.