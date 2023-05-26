Shooting at St. Louis apartment leaves 2 dead Friday

St. Louis police's Homicide Division was requested to lead the shooting investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting Friday morning in St. Louis' Northampton neighborhood left a woman and a man dead.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a call for help at about 8:15 a.m. Friday for a woman who had been found shot at an apartment in the 4900 block of Lindenwood Avenue.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the woman had died from her injuries. A man was also found dead at the scene.

A law enforcement source tells 5 On Your Side that police are investigating the case as a likely murder-suicide.

The source said the female victim's son found the body of his mother and the man, and called 911.

Neither victim's identity was released.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division was requested to lead the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.