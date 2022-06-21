2 people killed in St. Louis shooting

The victims' identities have not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Page Boulevard and Temple Place. According to police, a man and woman were found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they were shot while driving and crashed into a fire hydrant on the edge of the Christ's Southern Mission Baptist Church grounds.

St. Louis police’s homicide unit has been requested to investigate. No other information about the shooting, including the victims' identities, has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

