Former employee admits to Molotov cocktail attack at St. Charles restaurant 2021

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A disgruntled former employee admitted on Tuesday to attacking a St. Charles restaurant with a Molotov cocktail in 2021.

According to a press release, 25-year-old Rashaad Cotton, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in the United States District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of attempting to commit arson.

Cotton admitted to throwing a Molotov cocktail on a residential street in a suburban area in St. Charles at about 6:30 p.m. on April 30.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware said in court that 20 minutes later, Cotton threw a Molotov cocktail on the northeast side of the Sauce on the Side restaurant on Beale Street. Then, he threw another near the front door.

According to Cotton’s plea agreement, a teenage female with Cotton threw a Molotov cocktail at a patio area. The pair then ran back to Cotton’s car and sped away but crashed into a curb.

The restaurant was open and serving customers at the time.

Cotton told police that he had been fired from the restaurant the night before and wanted to scare people. Both suspects were arrested.

Cotton could face five to 20 years in prison.

The sentencing is scheduled for April 19.