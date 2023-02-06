Motorcyclist dies in Edwardsville hit-and-run crash

The driver that fled the scene of the deadly crash was later found and taken into police custody.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening after a hit-and-run crash in Edwardsville.

According to the South Roxana Police Department, the crash involving a motorcycle and a car happened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Illinois 111 and Lakefront Parkway. The driver of the car fled the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist, Charles Taylor of Maryville, Illinois, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver that fled the scene was located later that night and arrested, police said. The driver's name was withheld as police sought formal charges.

According to South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, Edwardsville Police and Fire, Illinois State Police traffic reconstruction, the Madison County coroner, Madison County Transit, Utilitra and Wood River Police Department dispatch helped bring the case to a swift conclusion.

"I am used to law enforcement coming together during tragedies, but to reach out and obtain the support and assistance from so many non-law enforcement agencies was amazing," Coles said in a statement. "I appreciate the help and my thoughts go out to both families involved in this tragic incident."

No other information was available as of Friday morning.