WELDON SPRING, Mo. — What started as a traffic stop in St. Charles County ended with a crash that killed an innocent driver.

A St. Charles County Police officer pulled over Aron Richardson at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 94 near Independence Road, but Richardson drove off.

Just down the road, Krystofer Batsell was on Cedar Glen Drive making a left turn onto Highway 94. Richardson crashed his vehicle into the driver side of Batsell's vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in a crash report.

Batsell was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. He was 21 years old.

Richardson survived and had minor injuries. A passenger in his car—Erika Ward—had moderate injuries.

A St. Charles County Police spokeswoman said the department is investigating what led to the initial traffic stop and incident that followed.

Richard was taken into custody.

