2 men charged after hit-and-run in Jefferson County

Both suspects are being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in custody after after a hit-and-run in Jefferson County on May 20 left a victim with serious injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said Matthew Carver was driving a stolen 2013 Dodge Dart when he arrived with Brandon VanDoren at a MotoMart gas station in the 8400 block of Local Hillsboro Road on May 20.

The sheriff's department said it's believed VanDoren then got out of the car and into a 2007 Saturn Aura in the parking lot.

The two suspects then left the gas station and turned onto eastbound Highway 30 where the man whose Saturn had just been stolen was hit by one of the stolen cars, the sheriff's department said.

Officers found the two cars a short time later and began a high-speed chase that ended when Carver lost control and crashed at the on-ramp from Highway M to northbound Interstate 55. Carver tried to run off, but deputies said they were able to catch him after a struggle.

Deputies were able to find and arrest VanDoren the following morning in St. Louis County.

Carver, a 28-year-old from St. Louis, was charged with accessory to robbery, resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage exceeding $1,000, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

VanDoren, a 26-year-old from St. Louis, was charged with robbery, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.