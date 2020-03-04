FESTUS, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Jefferson High School teacher with two counts of sexual contact with a student and one count of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornography to a minor.

Jacob Brooks, 25, had assignments in the special education department in 2019. Court documents allege that he met a 17-year-old Jefferson High School student for sexual encounters twice in December 2019.

A probable cause statement said that the encounters happened away from school property and may have involved alcohol.

Charges were filed in early March. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Brooks turned himself in on March 31 and was bonded out after he was booked.

Brooks attended Jefferson College and Southeast Missouri State University after he graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2013, according to an article in the November 2018 issue of The Beacon, the Jefferson High School student newspaper.

5 On Your Side asked for a statement from Jefferson High School and Jefferson County R-VII School District. We also asked about Brooks's involvement with the district's sports teams. Superintendent Clint Johnston wrote:

"The Jefferson R-VII School District is conducting an investigation involving a personnel matter in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. The District is fully cooperating with authorities and takes the safety and security of all students and staff seriously.

"As outlined by Board Policy GBL 'Personnel Records,' no further information can be provided at this time."

Read the charging document and probable cause statement:

