ST. LOUIS — Within the next 24 hours, we could learn the names of the St. Louis police officers whose cases prosecutors will no longer pursue.

A judge is weighing whether to make their names public.

The city’s top prosecutor, Kim Gardner, questioned the credibility of 28 officers on the police force and put their names on an exclusion list, created by her office.

The city’s police union wants the judge to block the release of the officers’ names, saying releasing them could ruin the reputation of the officers.

According to a statement released by police last week, the department and the prosecutor’s office agreed to meet regularly to ensure better communication.

