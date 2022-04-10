Jury recommends death sentence for St. Charles man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, her family

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before returning with the sentence. The jury was choosing between the death penalty or life in prison.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles jury recommended the death penalty for Richard "Darren" Emery for the 2018 murders of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother.

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before returning with the sentence. The jury was choosing between life in prison without probation or parole, or the death penalty.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said the formal sentence will be handed down by the judge. He said that will occur on Jan. 3.

Emery was sobbing and holding his attorneys after the sentence was read. 5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel said crying could be heard elsewhere in the courtroom as well.

On Friday afternoon, the same jury found Emery guilty of first-degree murder less than two hours after beginning deliberation about whether he was guilty of first- or second-degree murder.

JUST IN: A jury has reached a verdict. The jury has decided the death penalty for Richard Emery. Emery is sobbing, holding his attorneys and you can hear crying in the courtroom. This same jury found him guilty for first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend and her family. pic.twitter.com/Pg0FCiIMAe — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) October 4, 2022

Emery was accused of killing his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in 2018. He faced four counts of first-degree murder and 11 other charges for crimes allegedly committed in the hours-long manhunt following the shootings.

Throughout the trial that began on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Emery's defense built its argument on the basis that Emery was in a disassociated state when he murdered the family and should only be convicted of second-degree murder. Prosecutors, however, stood firm that he was aware of what he was doing so it was first-degree murder.