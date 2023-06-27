Lindenwood hockey coach charged with molesting at least 2 players

Court documents allege James Lambert, 41, molested one of his victims at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Lindenwood hockey coach who also coaches two other youth hockey teams has been charged with multiple counts of child molestation involving at least two of his players – one of whom he molested inside a family bathroom at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

Police discovered photographic evidence of the second victim while serving a search warrant at the Lake St. Louis home of James Lambert earlier this year on a case involving a victim he allegedly molested between March 2007 and March 2008, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

In that case, Lake St. Louis police said the victim confided in a relative about the abuse, which began when he was 6 years old and continued until he was 17 years old, and feared Lambert overheard the conversation. Lambert then fled to another relative’s house in Momence, Illinois.

In that case, Lambert was 25 years old when the molestation began, according to court documents.

The victim told police Lambert took him “all over the place” for hockey games and sporting events including Cardinals games, Blues games, Mizzou football games, hockey tournaments and practices and paid for them to help his single mother, according to court documents.

That victim told police Lambert made him feel “as if it were normal to be inappropriately touched by him” and how he “felt scared to tell anyone because he would tell him that my mother would kill him if she found anything out.”

The victim also told police he believed he had been sexually assaulted more than 50 times over the 9- to 11-year time span at numerous locations, including approximately 14 states and in three different countries.

That victim also told police Lambert recorded some of the molestation, which police found evidence of during the search warrant, according to court documents filed May 24.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Joe McCulloch’s Office filed two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation against Lambert.

On Monday, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office filed two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a child against him for a second victim.

In that case, prosecutors allege he molested the victim who was between 6 and 7 years old between March 2020 and September 2021 and took photos of his crimes, according to court documents.

Police asked a judge to hold him in jail without bail because he tried to die by suicide before he was arrested, according to the documents.