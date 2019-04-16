ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Tuesday after police said he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from a MetroLink platform Monday.

Fletcher Johnson, 37, was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted child kidnapping in connection with the Monday incident.

Police said the girl was leaving the Hanley MetroLink station with her mother and brother when Johnson approached them. Police said he put his hand on her waist, grabbed her arm and said "Come with me, follow me home."

He was arrested by St. Louis County police is being held on $150,000, cash-only bond.