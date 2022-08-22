'Was that a person?' Man charged with DWI in deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Charles County

Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run resulting in death and driving while revoked or suspended.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed a man in St. Charles County earlier this month.

Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run resulting in death and driving while revoked or suspended in connection with the Aug. 13 crash that killed 23-year-old Dylan Krenek.

According to charging documents, Krenek was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 10:50 p.m. when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.

A witness described the suspect vehicle to police, and the car was stopped a few miles down the road by an O'Fallon police officer at around 11:15.

According to charging documents, Lesinski told police he pulled over shortly after the crash to take pictures of the damage to his car and sent it to a friend with the message: "Something bad just happened."

After sending the pictures, he got back into his car and started driving away. He was pulled over a short time later.

The charging documents said Lesinski was emotional while talking with the officer, and asked "Was that a person? Someone tell me if I just hit a person."

One of the officers who assisted with the investigation said he noticed Lesinski appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Lesinski told the officer he had a beer and two shots before getting behind the wheel. The charging documents said Lesinski failed three of the four field sobriety tests he was given.