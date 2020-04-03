VINITA PARK, Mo. — A man was charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in Vinita Park Monday evening.

Tommy Shepard, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, according to charging documents.

Shepard and Alonzo Rodgers, 31, were arguing inside a home on the 8300 block of Midland. The argument escalated and Shepard shot Rodgers, according to Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative. Shepard and Rodgers were acquaintances.

Shepard drove away from the scene and officers later spotted him. Shepard refused to stop and officers chased him, Martin said. He got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.

Officers later caught him and found a gun in the area, which police said could be the weapon used in the shooting.

St. Louis County prosecutors issued warrants Tuesday. Shepard is in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center with no bond.

