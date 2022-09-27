Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge

James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week.

James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.

St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. Officers found a man on the porch of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to charging documents, Cody drove to Washington's home and used a burner phone to text Washington and tell him to come outside.

Police said when Washington came outside, Cody shot him multiple times.

Police said the burner phone and Cody's personal cell phone were pinging in the same locations, including at Washington's home.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the shooting. On Tuesday, Cody was charged by the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office.

Charging documents said Cody was a convicted felon and was barred from having a weapon.

