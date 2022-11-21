x
Crime

Man critically injured in double shooting in north St. Louis

Because of how badly one of the victims was injured, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.

Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when he was rushed to the hospital. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was awake and alert.

No other information has been provided.

