Man dead after shooting on Michigan Avenue

The 24-year-old died at the hospital, St. Louis police said.

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old male has died after being shot in south St. Louis Saturday evening.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the male died after being transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood, according to police.

The man's name was not released.

No information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting had been released as of Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.