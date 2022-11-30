Man hit, killed by car in St. Louis County

The man’s identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.

At around 6:18 p.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive for a report of a person struck.

Police said a man was hit by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

No other details about the incident have been released.