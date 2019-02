CAHOKIA, Ill. — CAHOKIA, Ill. – Several people were inside a Cahokia home when shots were fired early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Doris Avenue, which is near I-255 and Camp Jackson Road, for a drive-by shooting around 1:15 a.m. A 20-year-old man was found shot in the left arm after bullets flew into the home.

5 On Your Side spotted at least five evidence markers on the ground.

No one else was injured. Police have not provided any other information.