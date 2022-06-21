Man killed, 2nd injured in shooting outside St. Louis convenience store

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the other was driven to the hospital for treatment.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and a second was taken to an area hospital for treatment after police said they were shot in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the two men were shot on the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard just north of Delmar Boulevard at around 6:10 Tuesday night. One man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police said a second man was driven to the hospital for treatment. They did not know how serious his injuries were.

Police on the scene wrapped police tape around the entrance to a Crown Mart convenience store. A black sedan parked outside the store had multiple bullet holes.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html