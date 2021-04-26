Man killed in double shooting in The Ville neighborhood

Police on the scene tapped off the parking lot of Martin's Market for the investigation

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a double shooting in St. Louis' The Ville neighborhood left one man dead and another injured Monday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said their officers were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Billups Avenue at around 6:55 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a man in his 30s was unconscious and not breathing due to "undescribed gunshot wounds," and a man in his 20s who was shot in the shoulder.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived. The other man was awake and alert while being treated for his injuries.

Police on the scene tapped off the parking lot of Martin's Market for the investigation. Police investigators and the St. Louis Medical Examiner were both on the scene investigating as of 7:45 p.m.