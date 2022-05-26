Man killed in drive-by shooting Jennings Thursday night, police say

Police said an early investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old man, was among a group of people sitting outside when an unknown shooter opened fire.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jennings, Missouri, Thursday night.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened at around 7:30. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Janet Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a man told police someone was already driving the victim to a hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police said an early investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old man, was among a group of people sitting outside when an unknown shooter opened fire on the group from a car. Police said the car then sped away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html