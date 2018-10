EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in East St. Louis Saturday evening, police confirmed.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of St. Clair Avenue, which is just down the street from the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center MetroLink station.

Police said Sanchez Rhodes was shot in the head at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police are handling the investigation and did not release any further details at this time.

