Man shot, killed just north of Dome at America's Center

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed near North 9th and O'Fallon streets on Wednesday evening, the St. Louis Metro Police reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, the male victim was unconscious and not breathing.

The shooting happened in the Columbus Square neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m., according to police. The crime scene was less than a mile from the Dome at America's Center, where the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Thursday.

Homicide detectives are investigating, SLMPD said.