WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed by a deputy in Washington County, Missouri, Friday night.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobson said his department was called at around 8:20 to a home on the 15000 block of Highway 21 in Old Mines after a report of a suicide at a home.

Deputies knocked on the door and a woman in the home let them in. Jacobson said the deputies saw blood in a sink, and when they walked into the room they saw the man.

Deputies said when they tried to talk to him, he pulled out two guns and threatened the deputies. Jacobson said one of the deputies opened fire, killing the man.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called in to investigate.

