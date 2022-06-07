Person shot to death outside McDonald's in St. Louis Tuesday night

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the victim was lying outside the door to the restaurant at around 9 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot to death outside a McDonald's restaurant in St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 8:25 at the restaurant near the intersection of Hampton and Manchester avenues. Police said a male victim was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. Police did not say how old the victim was.

A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the victim was lying outside the door to the restaurant at around 9 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime-scene tape surrounding the parking lot.

No other details about the shooting have been provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

