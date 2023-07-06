'Why didn't you protect my daughter?': Mom reacts to former deputy charged with DWI resulting in wife's death

"I love Colby," Krista Kalpakoff said. "I feel horrible for him, because he's the one that has to wake up every morning and know this is what he created."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — On April 30, 28-year-old Savannah McCreary's life was cut short.

McCreary was riding in a Jeep Cherokee driven by her husband, former Jefferson County deputy Colby McCreary, when the car left the roadway and flipped. She died and her husband was injured. According to investigators, he had a blood alcohol content of .17%.

Her husband was charged this week with DWI resulting in death and first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Her mother Krista Kalpakoff said she could always feel her daughter's positivity all the way from her home in Oregon.

"Even though she was 2,000 miles away, that didn't make a difference. We still talked every day. She was still my best friend," Kalpakoff said.

She said her daughter was full of life, sarcastic and fun.

"Everybody loved her," she said.

She said she'll miss her laughter and the yearly birthday calls at 12:01 a.m.

Kalpakoff also recalled the day her daughter met Colby several years ago.

"The night she met him she came home and she's like, 'Mama, I just met the man I'm going to marry,'" she said. "They were best friends. I mean, they were very happy together. They had a beautiful relationship."

She was there for the best day of their life and now she witnesses some of the worst.

"I love Colby," she said. "I feel horrible for him, because he's the one that has to wake up every morning and know this is what he created. Justice needs to be served and being held accountable for your actions. Why did you get behind the wheel? Why didn't you protect my daughter? This just doesn't seem real."

Kalpakoff now worries about her two grandchildren, ages nine and four, and their life ahead.

"They are left without a mom, they were the love of her life," Kalpakoff said.

She wants to give this message to others.

"If I had to say anything, anytime you get behind the wheel, whether you've had one beer or two, you're playing Russian Roulette. We all know what the odds are. We all know what we stand to lose and sometimes your number gets called," she added.

Colby McCreary was booked at the Jefferson County Jail and released on a $10,000 dollar surety bond.

His attorney, Gabe Crocker, shared this family statement with 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers:

"Our family is grieving the loss of Savannah who was an incredible wife, mother and daughter-in-law. Savannah was a shining light to all who knew her. We are intensely focused on the mental health of our grandchildren who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We love and support our son Colby unconditionally and will remain steadfastly by his side despite the allegations he is facing. We offer our sincerest gratitude to everyone who has offered their support during this incredibly sad and challenging time for our entire family."