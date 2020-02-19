ST. LOUIS — A south city massage therapist is wanted by police after a customer accused him of touching her inappropriately during a massage. Police said he’s on probation right now for a similar incident in 2018.

Bernard Edward Kimple, 57, recently was an employee at Morgan Ford Massage & Spa on South 11th Street in Soulard.

On or about Jan. 27, a client said Kimple touched her genitals in a sexual way, according to the probable cause statement.

Prosecutors charged Kimple with second-degree sexual abuse. He’s not in custody and is still wanted by St. Louis police.

The booking photo in this story was taken from a previous arrest.

According to court documents, he was previously charged with sexual misconduct in Des Peres for an incident in April 2018. At that time, police said he was accused of a similar incident. He’s currently on probation from that case.

KSDK

