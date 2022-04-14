New Dateline episode 'The Real Thing About Pam' airs Friday

The episode includes a new interview with former Lincoln County prosecutor Leah Askey. Keith Morrison presses her on why she prosecuted Russ Faria instead of Hupp.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Here’s the thing about Pam… the story’s not quite over just yet.

Days after an NBC miniseries on the case wrapped up, a new Dateline episode will focus on the latest Pam Hupp updates. It’ll be hosted by Keith Morrison.

“The Thing About Pam” miniseries is based on Morrison’s wildly popular podcast of the same name, which is based on a true crime story that happened in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side has extensively covered the case – and all of its bizarre updates – throughout the years. We have a look at the real story behind NBC’s dramatized version on our website here.

Dateline’s episode Friday will take a similar look, with the episode called “The Real Thing About Pam.” It’ll feature new interviews, including with Leah Askey, the former Lincoln County prosecutor who charged Betsy Faria’s husband with her murder. Faria was wrongfully convicted and later had his conviction overturned after spending three years in prison.

Dateline shared a preview of Friday’s episode with 5 On Your Side. In it, Morrison presses Askey about her decision to prosecute Faria instead of Hupp.

“I was elected to do a job. And I did my job. And a jury convicted (Russ),” she said.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, which happened several years after Betsy Faria was killed. Hupp entered an Alford plea in the case. Prosecutors said she set up Gumpenberger and then shot him to death in a plot to claim Russ Faria had sent him to kidnap her.

Morrison asked Askey whether Gumpenberger would still be alive if she had concentrated on prosecuting Hupp instead of Russ Faria in the beginning. Askey defended her decisions.

“I don't have any culpability in anything to do with Louis Gumpenberger. It is a terrible tragedy,” she said.

Askey added that his murder made her think Hupp was “capable of more” than she would have “given her credit for,” NBC said in a news release. However, she believes Hupp wasn’t involved in Betsy Faria’s murder.

“It made me think, that's a terrible tragedy, and she obviously lost her marbles. Like, she snapped… She's definitely gone off the deep end,” Askey said of Hupp.

Hupp was charged with Betsy Faria’s murder in July 2021. She has pleaded not guilty.

Friday’s new Dateline episode airs at 8 p.m. Central Time. on 5 On Your Side.