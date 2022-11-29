Newly released photos show St. Louis aldermen taking thousands in bribes

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released a dozen photos that show three former St. Louis aldermen accepting bribes from an undercover informant.

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released never-before-seen photos of three former St. Louis aldermen, including President Lewis Reed, accepting bribes from an undercover FBI informant. The photos were released as part of a sentencing memorandum for the three men.

Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty in August to accepting bribes from a business owner in exchange for voting favorably on legislation authorizing property tax breaks. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad pleaded guilty to charges of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.

Boyd also separately pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud for seeking thousands of dollars from an insurance company for damaged vehicles he lied about owning.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Reed and Collins-Muhammad to 37–46 months in prison, and Boyd to 30–37 months in prison.

"It is the position of the United States that anything less would ignore the extent of these defendants’ criminal conduct and the substantial harm defendants’ conduct caused to the public.

"There are real victims in this case; the citizens of St. Louis who make their homes here or who operate their businesses here, whose taxes paid the salaries of these defendants, who follow the rules and who have every right to expect their elected officials to follow those same rules, and whose trust in our system of government has been diminished by the criminal acts of these defendants," prosecutors wrote.

Lewis served as aldermanic president since 2007. He was also part of the city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment, a three-person panel including the mayor and comptroller that decides where money will be spent.

Boyd was first elected alderman in 2003, and Collins-Muhammad was elected to his first term in 2017.

All three men are free on bail until their sentencing hearings.