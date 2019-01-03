ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two daycare workers were charged Thursday after investigators said they inured the children they were supposed to be watching.

Wilma Brown, 27, and Ariana Silver, 22, were each charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child in connection with separate allegations of abuse this month at Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn, where they both worked.

According to charging documents, Brown threw a 3-year-old girl across the room and into a piece of furniture on Feb. 1. The girl ended up with a large gash that required a hospital stay and staples to fix.

Charging documents said Silver grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the leg and broke the girl's skin with her fingernails on Feb. 4. She then carried the girl by the foot before dropping the girl on a cot.

Silver was charged with a class-D felony and taken into custody. She is being held on $50,000 bond.

Brown was charged with a class-B felony but has not been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative or 911.

There are resources available for parents to make sure their children are safe at daycare.

Illinois

People can find out whether their daycare providers are licensed for the kind of services offered and the number of children they can support here.

They can search here to see if the daycare has been investigated or disciplined.

Missouri

The Show Me Child Care search on the DHSS website allows users to see whether a daycare is licensed and the results of state inspections, click here.