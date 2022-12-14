Man shot, killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis County

As of Wednesday morning, police have not released the man's identity.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

At about 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, St. Louis County police officers were called to the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Wednesday morning, police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.